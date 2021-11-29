Inter join list of clubs chasing River Plate revelation

River Plate forward Julian Alvarez has become a player of interest for Italian giants Inter.

The 21-year-old can operate as a centre-forward or as a right-winger, and he has scored 17 goals in 18 Liga Professional games so far this season as well as another two in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

Ole reports that Inter assistant sporting director Dario Baccin went to watch Alvarez play for River Plate in their 2-2 draw against Rosario Central, but the Nerazzurri will have to fight off competition from the likes of Sevilla, Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus.

Reports suggest that Los Millonarios are wanting around €20-25 million for the 21-year-old and his contract with the Argentinian giants expires in December 2022.

Alvarez has played in 92 competitive matches for River Plate, scoring 33 goals and supplying 23 assists. He has also been capped for Argentina at senior level, making five appearances so far for his country.