Inter player ratings vs Shakhtar: Perfect Perisic

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – The 2021/22 season has perhaps been Ivan Perisic‘s best as an Inter player and the Croatian continued his form on Wednesday to help the Nerazzurri to a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their penultimate Champions League group game.

Edin Dzeko got Inter’s goals on the night after a frustrating first half for him and the rest of the Italian champions, but Perisic was key from start to finish at the Meazza.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS SHAKHTAR

Handanovic 5; Skriniar 6.5, Ranocchia 6, Bastoni 6.5; Darmian 6.5 (78′ D’Ambrosio n/r), Barella 6.5 (78′ Vidal n/r), Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 7 (86′ Sensi n/r), Perisic 8 (86′ Dimarco n/r); Lautaro 6 (68′ Correa 5.5), Dzeko 7.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Ivan Perisic

Perisic can feel hard done by to have had his first-half goal ruled out, but the Croatian was excellent again for Inzaghi and Inter, continuing what has been an unquestionably good campaign from him so far.