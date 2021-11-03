Inter player ratings vs Sheriff: Brozovic bails Nerazzurri out

Marcelo Brozovic was fundamental to Inter on Wednesday night as they claimed a crucial 3-1 win away to Sheriff in Champions League Group D, putting themselves ahead of their opponents and into second place.

Inter looked to have complicated their task with a wasteful first half, but Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Skriniar, and Alexis Sanchez netted in the second half to send them on their way to a comfortable win.

Inter player ratings vs Sheriff

Handanovic 6, Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6.5, Darmian 6 (46′ Dumfries), Barella 6.5, Brozovic 7.5, Vidal 7, Dimarco 6.5 (64′ Perisic 6), Lautaro 5.5 (82′ Correa n/r), Dzeko 6 (82′ Alexis 6.5).

Player of the Match – Marcelo Brozovic

The Croatian was key in midfield as ever, netting his first goal of the season at an important time after Inter had struggled in front of goal. As vital as his goal was, the rest of his game was good as well, classily dominating in midfield.