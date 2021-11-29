Juventus and Atalanta to battle for Pisa starlet

Lorenzo Lucca has become a transfer target for Serie A clubs Juventus and Atalanta as he keeps on producing great performances for Pisa in Serie B.

The Tuscan club are the surprise leaders of the Cadetti after 14 rounds with 28 points, and the 21-year-old centre-forward has been an integral part of that, scoring six goals so far.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is a great admirer of Lucca and he wants to add the 201 cm tall striker to the Bianconeri attack, but Atalanta are also interested despite the presence of another young Italian striker in Roberto Piccoli.

Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on Saturday evening so they will be eager to win this transfer battle.

Lucca is playing in his first season in Serie B after scoring 16 goals in 19 matches for the Brescia Primavera in 2018/19 and then scored 13 goals in 28 Serie C games for Palermo two seasons later.

He has also scored twice in four matches for the Italy Under-21 team.