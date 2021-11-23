Juventus player ratings vs Chelsea: Woeful Bianconeri easily beaten

Juventus were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, as they dropped into second place in Group H of the Champions League.

A dreadful performance saw the Bianconeri comprehensively beaten, with Trevor Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi giving Chelsea a commanding lead.

Timo Werner tapped in with only minutes remaining after a Weston McKennie error to condemn Juventus to their heaviest defeat in the competition.

Player ratings:

Szczesny 5.5; Cuadrado 4.5 (’80 De Winter N/A), Bonucci 5.5, De Ligt 5, Alex Sandro 4.5; McKennie 4.5, Bentancur 4 (’58 Dybala 5.5), Locatelli 5 (’67 Arthur 5), Rabiot 4; Chiesa 4.5 (’80 Kulusevski N/A), Morata 5.5 (’67 Kean 5.5)

Player of the match: Wojciech Szczesny

The Poland goalkeeper did not cover himself in glory and wasn’t much better than his beleaguered teammates, but some smart saves in the first half prevented this from being even more of a humiliation for Juventus. He did well to keep out a Reece James freekick before the break, and reacted quickly to deny Hakim Ziyech late on.