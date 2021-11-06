Juventus player ratings vs Fiorentina: Chiesa shows where he should play

Federico Chiesa impressed once moving further forward as Juventus beat Fiorentina in Serie A with a stoppage-time winner from Juan Cuadrado to snatch three points.

The match at the Allianz Stadium seemed destined to finish 0-0 until the ex-Fiorentina winger scored from an extremely tight angle in the box.

Juventus player ratings vs Fiorentina



Perin 6; Sandro 5.5 (46′ Pellegrini 5.5), De Ligt 6, Rugani 6, Danilo 5.5; Rabiot 5 (79′ Cuadrado 6), Locatelli 5.5, McKennie 5.5, Chiesa 6; Morata 5.5 (88′ Jorge N/A), Dybala 6 (90′ Bentancur N/A).

Player of the match – Federico Chiesa

Chiesa spent most of the game stuck on the right wing, but when he was allowed to play higher up the pitch he made Juve a much more dangerous outfit and was unlucky not to score the winner himself. The quality of Cuadrado’s winning goal also deserves credit.