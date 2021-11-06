Juventus player ratings vs Fiorentina: Chiesa shows where he should play

Juventus player ratings vs Fiorentina: Chiesa shows where he should play
Date: 6th November 2021 at 8:37pm
Written by:

impressed once moving further forward as beat in Serie A with a stoppage-time winner from Cuadrado to snatch three points.

The match at the Allianz Stadium seemed destined to finish 0-0 until the ex- winger scored from an extremely tight angle in the box.

Juventus vs


Perin 6; 5.5 (46′ Pellegrini 5.5), De Ligt 6, Rugani 6, 5.5; Rabiot 5 (79′ Cuadrado 6), Locatelli 5.5, McKennie 5.5, Chiesa 6; Morata 5.5 (88′ Jorge N/A), Dybala 6 (90′ Bentancur N/A).

Player of the match –

Chiesa spent most of the game stuck on the right wing, but when he was allowed to play higher up the pitch he made Juve a much more dangerous outfit and was unlucky not to score the winner himself. The quality of Cuadrado’s winning goal also deserves credit.

 

Related articles