Lazio player ratings vs Juventus: Acerbi can’t stop Lazio defeat

Lazio faded to a 2-0 defeat at home to Juventus on Saturday evening despite the best efforts of Francesco Acerbi at the back.

Two Leonardo Bonucci penalties were the undoing of the Biancocelesti as they sorely missed their attacking focal point, Ciro Immobile.

Lazio player ratings vs Juventus

Reina 4; Hysaj 5.5, Acerbi 6, Felipe 6, Lazzari 5.5; Alberto 5.5, Cataldi 5.5 (84′ Basic n/r), Milinkovic-Savic 5.5; Zaccagni 5 (65′ Muriqi 5), Pedro 5, Anderson 5.5 (75′ Moro n/r).

Player of the match – Francesco Acerbi

No one was very impressive for Lazio but despite the 2-0 scoreline, Lazio limited Juventus to very few clear opportunities in front of the goal. That was largely down to the efforts of Italian defender Francesco Acerbi.