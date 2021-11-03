Lotito already aiming to extend Sarri’s Lazio contract to 2025

Lazio President Claudio Lotito is already planning to extend the contract of new coach Maurizio Sarri to keep him at the Serie A club until 2025.

Lotito wanted to sign the Italian coach on a four-year contract in the summer when he had to quickly replace Simone Inzaghi, but the two parties could only come to an agreement on a two-year basis.

The president is, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, happy enough with the team’s performances under Sarri so far that he wishes to entrust the coach with the long term future of the club.

Lazio’s results have been very mixed so far, with the team recently going into ritiro after heavy defeats to Bologna and Hellas Verona.

They have since responded with a win over Fiorentina and a draw away at Atalanta, who equalised in stoppage time.

It is not yet clear if Sarri is willing to extend his contract so soon into his time at the Biancocelesti.