Pioli may rest AC Milan pair Kjaer and Ibrahimovic for Porto

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli could rotate his squad slightly against Porto with the Derby della Madonnina coming up on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer are expected to drop to the bench with Olivier Giroud and Alessio Romagnoli coming into the starting eleven.

Pioli has many more options available to him for this match than he did when the teams faced two weeks ago, which was the height of the Rossoneri’s injury crisis.

Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz, and Franck Kessie were all unavailable for that 1-0 defeat but they could all feature tonight.

Milan know that anything less than a win at the Staio San Siro will see their already very slim hopes of qualification disappear.

The Portuguese side will be without Mateus Uribe, Wendell, and Ivan Marcano for the match.