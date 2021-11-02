Ranocchia: Correa had problems but now he’s well, the results are clear

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has explained why Joaquin Correa has had a slow start to his Inter career.

The Argentine joined Inter from Lazio late in the summer transfer window but barring a brace against Hellas Verona early in the campaign, he has failed to impress.

That changed on Sunday against Udinese when he scored twice in the second half to secure all three points for Inter.

Ranocchia believes that muscle injuries have held Correa back until now, telling Sport Mediaset: “Correa had problems of a muscular nature when he arrived, but now he is well and the results are visible.”

Speaking more widely about the value of having quality players outside the usual starting eleven, Ranocchia said: “The team is not just made up of the eleven who start from the beginning, but also of those on the bench who must be ready when called into question.”