Roma’s Pellegrini expected to feature against Venezia

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to take part in Sunday’s Serie A match against Venezia despite his recent injury woes.

The Italian has been suffering from an inflammation of the knee but he will be travelling with the Giallorossi squad to Venice for the match at Sunday lunchtime.

Many fans feared he would be absent altogether from the contest but Jose Mourinho confined in his press conference that he trained with the team on Saturday.

Pellegrini missed Roma’s 2-2 draw in the Europa Conference League with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening, a result that means Roma have work to do if they are to finish top of that group.

Roma will be without young full-back Riccardo Calafiori for the match against Venezia but will be boosted by the return of their captain.