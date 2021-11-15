Seire A Femminile: Juventus exhibit their squad depth and the top five all win

There were a couple of big scorelines in Serie A Femminile over the past weekend as the top five all recorded victories to maintain their positions in the table.

Juventus, Sassuolo, AC Milan, Roma, and Inter all picked up three points and for Juve and Inter in particular it was plain sailing against the league’s bottom sides.

Juventus rotate from Women’s Champions League clash

Juventus are the only team in Serie A who have to juggle European commitments as well as their domestic duties, so they may have been quite relieved to see that their opponent following the 2-2 draw in midweek with Wolfsburg, was Lazio.

The Biancoceleste have failed to register a point this season and after such a hard-fought game against German opposition, Joe Montemurro clearly saw this as an opportunity to rotate his squad whilst still getting the vital three points in the title race.

Eight changes were made for the home match against Lazio. Valentina Cernoia was not involved at all, three of the back four were changed, and Cristiana Girelli also dropped to the bench. Only Barbara Bonansea kept her place from the usual front three.

Despite such wholesale changes, the Bianconeri still ran out 5-0 winners thanks to two goals from Agnese Bonfantini, one from Lisa Boattin, and one each from Swedish duo Lina Hurtig and Amanda Nilden.

It is hard to judge what this result means for Lazio given they are not at all expected to compete with a team of Juve’s quality. That being said, a 5-0 defeat must leave fans wondering what would have happened if Juve were at full strength and had not played in midweek.

Top five show their quality

There was a clear divide in quality this week in Serie A with no shock results forthcoming. The closest anyone came to an upset was Napoli’s narrow 1-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Sassuolo.

Despite still being in real danger of being relegated this season, Napoli have shown a few times that they are not an easy team to beat. Sassuolo needed a goal after 40 minutes from Haley Bugeja to keep the gap between themselves and Juve at three points.

AC Milan calmly won 2-0 away at Pomigliano thanks to goals from Christy Grimshaw – wearing the boots of an opponent – and Linda Tucceri Cimini in the first 15 minutes of the match.

#ACMilan and Scotland’s @christygrimshaw left her boots at the hotel ahead of their #SerieAFemminile game at Pomigliano. She borrowed pair from Pomigliano, scored after 8 minutes, celebrated by a teammate doing the boot polishing celebration. Milan won 2-0. The disrespect. — Conor Clancy (@ConJClancy) November 14, 2021



Back in Milan, Inter recorded their biggest win of the season as they compounded Hellas Verona’s misery by beating the Gialloblu 5-0. It was 4-0 at half time as four different scorers found the back of the net for Rita Guarino’s side, and then Tatiana Bonetti added her second and the Nerazzurre’s fifth in the second half.

Roma also continued their excellent form by winning 1-0 at home to Fiorentina, who have continued to underwhelm this season. Annamaria Serturini’s second half strike means the Giallorosse have now won three on the bounce and their next four games are against teams from the lower end of the table.

Missed opportunity for Empoli

There was little movement in the relegation battle as out of the bottom five, only Empoli managed to record a point. They’ll be kicking themselves not to have taken all three against Sampdoria though, having led 2-1 until Yoreli Rincon’s penalty in the 85th minute.

The Azzurri remain ninth but could have been in seventh ahead of Fiorentina and Pomigliano.

It’s the international break for the next two weekends but the fixtures on December 4 and 5 could prove decisive. Sassuolo host Juventus to see if they can bridge the three-point gap.

There’s also a clash between the two teams at the bottom of the table as Lazio welcome Hellas Verona to Rome. On the sunday, there is also the Derby della Madonnina to look forward to.

Matchday nine results:

Juventus 5-0 Lazio

Napoli 0-1 Sassuolo

Roma 1-0 Fiorentina

Pomigliano 0-2 AC Milan

Empoli 2-2 Sampdoria

Inter 5-0 Hellas Verona

