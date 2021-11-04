‘Sheriff vs Inter seemed like Coppa Italia game against Serie C side’

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni was not impressed with Inter‘s Champions League win on Wednesday night, claiming that opponents Sheriff seemed like a “Serie C team”.

The Nerazzurri ran out 3-1 winners in Transnistria to move them into second place in Group D, one point above Sheriff and two behind leaders Real Madrid, but Zazzaroni was annoyed by the standard on display.

Although Simone Inzaghi’s team have given themselves a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League’s knockout stages for the first time in a decade, Zazzaroni likened the game to a Coppa Italia match.

“Sheriff vs Inter seemed like a Coppa Italia match vs a team from Serie C,” Zazzaroni told Corriere dello Sport. “I’ve seen all the games in this group and continue to ask myself how Sheriff have six points from a possible nine.

“I even asked around, hoping that someone could answer the question for me, but nobody else can figure it out.

“Instead of a Champions League match, it seemed like I was witnessing a Coppa Italia match where a big side was taking on a minnow”