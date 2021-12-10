Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio wanted to win, Galatasaray made a wall

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic lamented the defensive tactics of Galatasaray in their 0-0 draw in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Biancocelesti finished three points behind the Turkish giants in Group E whereas the club from Istanbul skip the knockout round play-offs.

“It did not go as we wanted, we wanted to win,” Milinkovic-Savic said to Sky Sport Italia.

“They put themselves behind making a wall, [and] the ball did not want to enter [the net]. We qualified from second and then we’ll see what happens.

The draw for the Europa League knockout round play-offs will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday afternoon, and although Lazio could face the likes of Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund, Milinkovic-Savic believes that good preparation will be fundamental.

“We saw the teams that we can get, it is up to us to prepare for them well and look to pass the next round,” he said.