Napoli player ratings vs AC Milan: Zielinski leads the way

Piotr Zielinski played a pivotal role again for Napoli as the Partenopei claimed a vital 1-0 win away to AC Milan on Sunday night, allowing them to pull level on points with the Rossoneri in second place.

Napoli looked to have lost their lead in the 90th minute to Franck Kessie, but VAR intervened and showed that Olivier Giroud had been offside and interfering with play before the midfielder was able to finish.

Napoli player ratings vs AC Milan



Ospina 6; Malcuit 6.5, Rrahmani 7, Juan Jesus 7, Di Lorenzo 6.5; Anguissa 6, Demme 5.5 (54′ Lobotka 6); Lozano 6 (77′ Politano n/r), Zielinski 7.5 (77′ Ounas n/r), Elmas 7 (86′ Ghoulam n/r); Petagna 6 (77′ Mertens n/r).

Player of the Match – Piotr Zielinski

The Pole has become an important player to Napoli in recent years, even more so since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival in the summer. His delivery for Eljif Elmas’ opener was perfect, and he led his side through the 90 minutes with a real captain’s display.