Napoli player ratings vs Atalanta: Mertens leads line well for decimated Partenopei

Napoli saw a chance to return to the top of the Serie A table slip away from them as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Atalanta at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Trailing to an early Ruslan Malinovskyi goal, Luciano Spalletti’s men hit back with strikes from Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens either side of half-time.

However, a quickfire double from Merih Demiral and Remo Freuler condemned the Partenopei to a costly defeat, as they sit in third place.

Player ratings:

Ospina 6.5; Di Lorenzo 6, Juan Jesus 5.5, Rrahmani 6; Malcuit 7 (’85 Politano 6.5), Zielinski 7, Lobotka 6 (’55 Demme 5), Mario Rui 5.5; Elmas 5; Mertens 7.5 (’67 Ounas 5.5), Lozano 6 (’67 Petagna 5)

Player of the match: Dries Mertens

The Belgium international took his goal well by accurately slotting home after breaking half the length of the pitch, and showed coolness and composure to fire his team ahead. In the absence of Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne, he shouldered the responsibility of leading the attack well.