Pioli bemoans state of San Siro pitch

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has admitted that the quality of the pitch at the Stadio San Siro is not up to standard right now.

Many watching fans and subsequently the coaches noticed that the quality of the playing surface during Milan’s 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday night was not up to the standard often seen in the Champions League.

It was the first time that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been to San Siro in a competitive environment but he was left wondering why the pitch was in such a condition.

“Right now it’s not a suitable surface. I also talked about it with Klopp and we said to ourselves that Anfield is something else. I’m not looking for excuses, but I’m sorry,” said Pioli after the match.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, Klopp shared a similar sentiment to his Italian counterpart, saying: “I had only seen it on TV and I must say that live it has a great effect. But, we are all in agreement that they deserve to have a better pitch because of the atmosphere here.”

Milan’s defeat meant that they are eliminated from this year’s Champions League and will be focusing entirely on the domestic campaign.