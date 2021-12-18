Roma player ratings vs Atalanta: Abraham and Smalling dominant

Both Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham were at their very best on Saturday to help Roma claim a 4-1 win away at Atalanta, reannouncing themselves in the fight for Serie A’s top four.

The No.9 netted twice while his compatriot spent most of his afternoon keeping Duvan Zapata at an arm’s length before going up the other end to turn in Roma’s third goal of the day, which deflated the Bergamaschi as they sought to draw level.

Roma player ratings vs Atalanta



Rui Patricio 6.5, Mancini 7, Smalling 7.5, Ibanez 6, Karsdorp 6, Mkhitaryan 6 (89′ Calafiori n/r), Cristante 6, Veretout 6.5 (90′ Kumbulla n/r), Vina 6, Zaniolo 7 (69′ Shomurodov 5.5), Abraham 7.5 (90′ Bove n/r).

Player of the Match – Chris Smalling

The centre-back just beats his countryman to the prize despite Abraham’s two goals. Duvan Zapata has proven unstoppable in recent weeks but Smalling found a way to nullify the Colombian’s threat and capped off his day’s work with a crucial goal at the other end as well.