Roma player ratings vs Bologna: Karsdorp’s energy not enough for Roma

Roma fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday night despite the energy provided by Rick Karsdorp.

The Giallorossi fell behind in the first half after Mattias Svanberg’s excellent strike from the edge of the box. Jose Mourinho’s side showed nowhere near enough to warrant anything from the game.

Roma player ratings vs Bologna

Patricio 5.5; Ibanez 6, Smalling 6, Mancini 6 (73′ Vina 6.5); El Shaarawy 5.5 (52′ Shomurodov 5.5), Mkhitaryan 6, Diawara 5.5 (46′ Perez 5.5), Veretout 6 (64′ Cristante 5.5), Karsdorp 6.5; Zaniolo 6, Abraham 6.

Player of the match – Rick Karsdorp

Roma put in an abject display against Bologna but it can’t be said that Rick Karsdorp did not work hard enough to help his team get back into the game. The full-back would pop up all over the pitch whilst others in the side appeared to be lacking any energy at all.