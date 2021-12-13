Roma player ratings vs Spezia: Vina shows attacking worth

Roma recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night with Matias Vina showing promise throughout.

The two goals came courtesy of headers from Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez early in each half. The game ended in slight disappointment as Felix Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card for a handball when he thought he had scored.

Roma player ratings vs Spezia

Patricio 6; Smalling 6.5 (64′ Diawara 6), Kumbulla 6; Ibanez 6.5, Mkhitaryan 6, Veretout 6 (90′ Bove N/A), Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Vina 7; Borja Mayoral 5.5 (64′ Afena-Gyan 6.5), Abraham 6.5.

Player of the match – Matias Vina

Vina has grown into his Roma career after a slow start and is now showing he can be a real asset to the Giallorossi attack. He regularly found himself operating almost in line with Tammy Abraham and Borja Mayoral and is composed with the ball at his feet.