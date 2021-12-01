Sassuolo fight back in dramatic Napoli draw

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Three goals in just over 11 minutes looked to have seen Sassuolo complete a remarkable late comeback to beat Napoli on Wednesday, only for VAR to rule out the third and leave the Neroverdi frustrated to take just a point off the Serie A leaders in a 2-2 draw.

The Partenopei started excellently in Emilia-Romagna on a bitterly cold evening as temperatures dipped below zero but the hosts grew into it. Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens netted within 15 minutes of the second half getting underway.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for the Neroverdi with a brilliantly taken volley, teeing himself up with his chest before lashing into the roof of David Ospina’s goal. As the clock ticked towards 90 minutes, Gian Marco Ferrari rose highest in the box to head home Sassuolo’s leveller, getting on the end of a Domenico Berardi free-kick.

Just as it looked like no more could happen, Gregoire Defrel thought he had scored a winner deep into stoppage time. After the pitch had cleared from the invasion of Sassuolo’s bench and technical staff, Ivano Pezzuto visited his pitchside monitor and chalked the goal off.

Milan’s 3-0 win at Genoa leaves Napoli just one point clear at the top of the table.