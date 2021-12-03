Zaniolo to play as a false No.9 against Inter

Roma‘s injury crisis could lead Jose Mourinho to deploy Nicolo Zaniolo as a striker when the Giallorossi take on Inter on Saturday in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho’s men lost to Bologna on Wednesday night and things are going from bad to worse due to injury, suspension and COVID-19 isolation. Among those missing for the Inter game are Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Rick Karsdorp.

Zaniolo, who has played the false No.9 position a few times before, could be chosen to lead the line alongside Eldor Shomurodov, as Tammy Abraham will be suspended after being booked in Bologna.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Portuguese coach has limited options as Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19, while Borja Mayoral is out of favour at the club.

Karsdorp’s suspension could also force Mourinho to shift Roger Ibanez to right-back and to play Marash Kumbulla alongside Chris Smalling – who has only recently returned from injury – at centre-back.