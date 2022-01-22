Inter player ratings vs Venezia: Barella delivers

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Although Edin Dzeko will take most of the credit in Inter‘s 2-1 victory over Venezia, his late winner was only possible because of Nicolò Barella, who found the equaliser during a first half which saw the hosts struggle to find spaces through the visitors’ solid defence.

Other than that, the midfielder’s relentless work was key in helping the Nerazzurri win back possession and pile constant pressure on the Lagunari’s backline throughout the second half.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS VENEZIA

Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 5.5, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 5.5 (46′ Dimarco 6); Darmian 6 (72′ Dumfries 6.5), Barella 6.5 (72′ Vidal 6), Brozovic 5.5 (82′ Vecino n/r), Calhanoglu 6.5, Perisic 6.5; Lautaro Martinez 5 (72′ Sanchez 6.5), Dzeko 6.5.

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – NICOLO BARELLA

On a day that saw many of his teammates struggle, the tireless midfielder picked the best possible moment to score his second goal of the season, rescuing Inter from a tricky situation that was undermining the team’s spirit and confidence, as their stubborn but sterile possession didn’t seem to pay off.