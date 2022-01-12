Juventus player ratings vs Inter: McKennie’s work rate not enough to bring glory

Juventus were stunned at the Stadio San Siro as Alexis Sanchez scored a last-minute winner for Inter to win 2-1 in the Supercoppa Italiana final, despite an admirable display from Weston McKennie.

McKennie gave Juve the lead in the first half but a penalty from Lautaro Martinez levelled the scores. The game remained tight but Sanchez settled it in the 120th minute by smashing a loose ball past Mattia Perin.

Juventus player ratings vs Inter



Perin 5.5; Sandro 6, Chiellini 6.5, Rugani 6, De Sciglio 5.5; McKennie 7, Rabiot 6, Locatelli 6 (91′ Bentancur 6), Bernardeschi 6 (79′ Arthur 6); Kulusevski 6 (74′ Dybala 6), Morata 5.5 (88′ Kean 5.5).

Player of the match – Weston McKennie

It’s still very possible that Weston McKennie will be leaving Juventus in the near future, but he played with the energy of a man trying to prove a point on Wednesday night. Beyond scoring the game’s opening goal, the American midfielder brought a rare urgency and intensity to the Juve midfield.

