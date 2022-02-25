AC Milan consider bidding for Lille forward David

Canadian forward Jonathan David has been linked with a move to AC Milan in the summer.

The 22-year-old has been with French club Lille since the 2020/21 season, winning a Ligue 1 title there, but he has now attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Calciomercato, anyone interested in David will have to pay Lille €60 million plus bonuses. AC Milan will be eager to add a younger forward to their squad as they already have veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud who can mentor him.

However, the Rossoneri will be facing competition from city rivals Inter as well as Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, and Newcastle United for the Canada international.

David scored 13 goals in 37 Ligue 1 matches in 2020/21 as Lille went on to win the French League title and he has already scored 12 times in 25 games so far this season.

He has also scored three goals for the northern French club in seven Champions League appearances in this campaign.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.