Boniek praises Napoli midfielder Zielinski

Former Juventus and Poland star Zbigniew Boniek has praised Napoli midfielder and compatriot Piotr Zielinski after his latest performance in the Europa League against Barcelona.

The Partenopei drew 1-1 on Thursday evening and they had taken the lead at the Camp Nou thanks to Zielinski’s goal.

Napoli will host the Blaugrana next Thursday night and Boniek, who is now the UEFA vice-president, thinks that the southern Italians can eliminate the Catalans.

“In fact, it doesn’t happen every day to score in that stadium,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For me it remains an indelible memory. I hope it is also for Piotr. I didn’t follow the game but I read about the good performance of him and Napoli.

“I am convinced that the Azzurri can eliminate Barcelona: they have the quality to do so, I hope they can do it.”

Boniek played a starring role for Poland in the 1982 World Cup in Spain as the Poles went on to finish third at the tournament and he hopes Zielinski can follow in his footsteps.

“I hope that Piotr will help Poland get through the play-offs and take us to the World Cup,” he said.

“It would be important to have another strong player with the No.20 as the protagonist like me in Spain.”

