Sassuolo duo linked with Inter

Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi are both players of interest to Inter after their latest exploits with Sassuolo.

Both players have been linked with the Nerazzurri for some time, but after featuring for the Neroverdi in their 2-0 victory against the reigning Serie A champions on Sunday evening, it is increasingly likely that they will not be with the provincial club for much longer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sassuolo want €40 million for Scamacca, and €25m for Frattesi, but 30 percent of the midfielder’s resale fee will go to his former club Roma.

It is unlikely that the Nerazzurri will pay the full figure for both players and they are considering throwing some players into the deal. Among those players are Andrea Pinamonti, who is on loan at Empoli, and young defender Lorenzo Pirola, who is on loan at Serie B club Monza.

Inter might also sell some players so they avoid having a greater deficit on the balance sheet.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.