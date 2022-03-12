AC Milan player ratings vs Empoli: Kalulu’s growth highlighted with crucial goal

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – Pierre Kalulu‘s first goal of the season paved the way for AC Milan in their crucial 1-0 victory over Empoli, as the Rossoneri moved five points clear atop of Serie A.

Beyond scoring the decider, the Frenchman put on yet another convincing display, as his rock-solid partnership with Fikayo Tomori made it terribly hard for Empoli’s forwards to find spaces, as they repeatedly bounced off the Rossoneri’s defensive wall and struggled to sting Mike Maignan’s gloves, even when the visitors tried to increase their pressure.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS VS EMPOLI

Maignan 6.5; Calabria 6.5, Tomori 6.5, Kalulu 7, Florenzi 6.5; Tonali 6, Bennacer 6.5 (88′ Krunic n/a); Messias 6 (73′ Saelemaekers 5.5), Kessié 6 (73′ Diaz 6), Leao 5.5 (83′ Rebic n/a); Giroud 5.5 (83′ Ibrahimovic n/a).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – PIERRE KALULU

Having landed in Milan last season as nothing more than a promising back-up, Pierre Kalulu is gradually changing his status into one of the most intriguing young defenders in Serie A.

His versatility and intelligence have convinced coach Stefano Pioli to rely on him more than one may have expected, even forcing former skipper Alessio Romagnoli on the bench. By opening the scoring against Empoli, in a crucial game that AC Milan desperately needed to win, the Frenchman once again gave proof of his worth, as his meteoric growth is now under everyone’s eyes.