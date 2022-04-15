AC Milan player ratings against Genoa: Kalulu’s offensive presence felt

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – Yet another defensively solid performance earned AC Milan a crucial 2-0 win over Genoa, as the Rossoneri finally managed to find the net for the first time in their last three games, as well as securing their sixth consecutive Serie A clean sheet.

While it was Rafael Leao who scored the decider, Pierre Kalulu once again made the difference both in defence and attack, as he delivered a precise cross to tee up the opener and blocked almost every single initiative from the visitors down his flank.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS AGAINST GENOA

Maignan 6.5; Kalulu 7, Gabbia 6.5 (74′ Krunic n/a), Tomori 6.5, Theo Hernandez 6.5; Tonali 6.5, Bennacer 6 (86′ Diaz n/a); Saelemaekers 5 (62′ Messias 6.5), Kessie 6.5, Leao 7 (86′ Ballo Touré n/a); Giroud 5.5 (62′ Rebic 6).

AC MILAN PLAYER OF THE MATCH

After scoring AC Milan’s only goal in their 1-0 victory over Empoli a few weeks ago, the versatile defender is getting into the habit of making his offensive presence felt, as he was once again involved in the goal that changed the course of the game and allowed the Rossoneri to be in control for long stretches. Other than that, the French also showcased his trademark solidity and focus, even after being moved to the right flank seconds before kick-off due to a problem in the warm-up which had forced Davide Calabria out.