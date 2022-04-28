Premier League clubs remain options for Dybala

Paulo Dybala is expected to leave Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season and he has attracted the interest of multiple English Premier League clubs.

Inter CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta has been eager to lure the Argentine to Inter but the 28-year-old might be considering a move away from Italy after a decade.

According to La Stampa, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Dybala, but Manchester United have now emerged as the club most likely to sign the Argentinian forward and incoming coach Erik ten Hag would like “La Joya” to join the Red Devils.

Dybala had arrived in Italy in 2012 from Argentinian club Instituto Atletico Central Cordoba and went on to play for Palermo for three seasons. He then joined Juventus from the Rosanero in 2015 for €32 million plus €8m in bonuses.

The Argentine has won five Serie A titles as well as four Coppa Italia trophies and he played in Juve’s defeat to Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League Final.