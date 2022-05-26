Ibrahimovic: I played without an ACL for six months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out after undergoing knee surgery to restructure the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The AC Milan forward went under the knife on Wednesday, with the recently-crowned Italian champions confirming that the 40-year-old would be out of action for seven or eight months as a result of the surgery.

“For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” Ibrahimovic wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Swollen knee for six months.

“I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months. Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain.

“Never suffered so much on and off the pitch. I made something impossible to something possible.

“In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

Today I have a new ACL and another trophy.”