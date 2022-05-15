Inter beat Cagliari to keep Serie A title hopes alive

Inter won 3-1 away at Cagliari on Sunday evening to take the Serie A title race to the final day of the season.

The Nerazzurri knew they needed to win at the Unipol Domus in order to maintain the two-point gap between them and AC Milan after the Rossoneri had won earlier in the day.

Goals from Matteo Darmian and Lautaro Martinez put them ahead but Charalampos Lykogiannis gave the Sardinians hope. Another Martinez goal killed the game late on.

Inter took the lead on the 25-minute mark when Ivan Perisic delivered one of his trademark crosses to the back post where Darmian rose highest to head home.

Shortly after the break, Martinez continued his excellent form to make it 2-0. The Argentine latched onto a high ball over the top, shrugged off his marker and fired low past the goalkeeper.

The two-goal lead lasted all of two minutes though as Greek full-back Lykogiannis fired a vicious effort from the edge of the box past Samir Handanovic.

The game was wrapped up with five minutes to go when a swift Inter move was finished by a delicate Martinez chip.

Inter must now beat Sampdoria on the final day and hope Milan lose away at Sassuolo.

Cagliari are two points from safety heading into their final game of the season against Venezia.