Roma deny Balotelli discussions with Raiola

Roma sporting director Monchi has insisted that he only met agent Mino Raiola to seek an agreement on a contract extension for young left-back Luca Pellegrini and not to discuss a move for Mario Balotelli.

The former Inter and AC Milan striker is out of contract at French club Nice at the end of the season, and has been hotly tipped to make a return to Serie A with the Giallorossi on a free transfer, and indicated he would be keen to join the capital club.

Speculation was intensified when his agent, Raiola, met with Monchi earlier this week, but the Spaniard insisted there was no ulterior motive for this meeting beyond seeking a deal for Pellegrini.

“My meeting with Raiola was only about a contract renewal for Pellegrini, nothing else,” Monchi told Premium Sport. “We are on the right track for an agreement, although nothing has been finalised yet.”

Pellegrini is yet to make his senior debut for Roma and has only recently recovered from an ACL injury sustained in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has been a staple of the Lupi’s Primavera side over the past two seasons and was named on the bench for the senior team during their 1-1 draw against Bologna last weekend.