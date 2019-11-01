Paqueta: Suso is a great player

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta highlighted the importance of their Serie A victory over SPAL during a “difficult moment” in their league campaign.

The home side were far from convincing in their laborious 1-0 win over the Biancazzurri that saw coach Stefano Pioli pick up his first win in charge of Milan.

“It was a very important game to win to increase our confidence in this difficult moment,” the Brazilian began in his post match interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The only goal of the game came from a direct free kick from Suso, who was jeered by the Rossoneri faithful having started the game on the bench.

“I’m very happy for Suso, he’s a great player,” Paqueta added, having himself come close to scoring on a number of occasions in the match.

Milan have tougher tests ahead of them with fixtures against Lazio, Juventus and Napoli coming thick and fast.