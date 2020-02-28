Douglas Costa and Khedira set to return for Juventus against Inter

Maurizio Sarri will be able to call upon both Douglas Costa and Sami Khedira in Juventus’ Derby d’Italia meeting with Inter on Sunday evening.

Both had been out of action with injury, but they are now fit and ready to take on Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri in what is a crucial game in Serie A’s title race.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have written that while it’s unlikely for both to start the game in Turin, they could both feature.

The Brazilian is in a more advanced position in his recovery and is more likely to play a larger portion of the game, whereas the German is still a few steps behind.

Juventus will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing showing in their midweek loss against Lyon, where they fell 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Derby d’Italia will be played behind closed doors on Sunday evening at the Allianz Stadium.