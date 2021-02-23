Luis Alberto happy at Lazio, but doesn’t rule out a summer exit

Lazio’s Luis Alberto has suggested he has no issues at the club, but won’t rule out a summer departure.

Speculation about the Spaniard’s future has been rife recently after club president Claudio Lottito attempted to freeze Alberto out of the Lazio squad. This was after Alberto’s social media outburst where he criticised Lottito for apparently buying a plane to commemorate the club’s 120th anniversary and return to the Champions League.

When speaking to Marca about his future, the Spaniard said: “I’m fine at Lazio. If the club decides to sell me it’s another story”.

The 28-year-old also discussed the falling out with Lottito, saying: “It was resolved in the way it should have been resolved. I put myself at the disposal of [Simone] Inzaghi and [Angelo] Peruzzi”.

He also touched on his speedy return from surgery, which he now regrets.

“I’m getting back in shape,” he said. “I forced my return because I came from a good spell and I didn’t return to the top.

“After the match against Atalanta I regretted it because the wound opened up again”.