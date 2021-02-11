Scudetto win a must for Conte at Inter

Inter must win Serie A if they are to avoid what would be seen as a season defined as nothing short of a major disappointment.

For the Nerazzurri, Champions League qualification alone is not enough for coach Antonio Conte, nor for the club to avoid being seen as disappointments after being tipped by many to have a successful season.

The Inter coach is now required to win the Scudetto, despite all the off-field happenings at the club, according to Tuttosport.

Conte’s side were knocked out of the Coppa Italia semi-final after a 0-0 draw at Juventus on Tuesday night and are now left with Serie A as their only chance of silverware after disappointingly finishing bottom of Champions League Group B earlier this season after winning only one of six games.

The 51-year-old is seemingly feeling the heat and also came under investigation for an inappropriate gesture made towards Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli during the game on Tuesday.

Conte brought into question the Bianconeri’s apparent lack of sportsmanship during the match but as a result found himself in the midst of what could have been an avoidable trial.