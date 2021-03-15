Zidane: Cristiano might return to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is still uncertain even after his first-half hat-trick against Cagliari on Sunday evening.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici claimed before the game that it’s a privilege for the Bianconeri to count on him but rumours about a potential return to Real Madrid won’t go away.

Talking to Sky Sport Italia, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has opened the door to the Portuguese.

Asked if he believes that there might be some truth in all those rumours, Zidane replied: “Yes, it could be. We know what kind of person he is and most importantly what he achieved with Real Madrid.

“But now he’s a Juventus player and we have to respect him and Juventus.

“I’ve done what I’ve done with Cristiano, now let’s see what the future will hold. I’ve been lucky to coach him. Now it’s time for Juventus to enjoy having him.”

Karim Benzema also spoke about Ronaldo during the press conference ahead of the Champions League return leg with Atalanta.

“We’ve scored so many goals together but it was long ago,” Benzema said about his former teammate, “three years have passed and now he’s playing for another team.

“I’m not the president or the coach and I don’t even know if Cristiano is happy or not at Juventus. He has always been great and he will keep on scoring but I don’t know if he can get back to Madrid.”