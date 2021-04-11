Zapata fires Atalanta back into the top four

Duvan Zapata took Atalanta back into the top four with a brace in a hectic 3-2 victory away at Fiorentina.

La Dea raced into a 2-0 lead with Zapata scoring twice, but a sleepy second-half performance saw Dusan Vlahovic score two of his own to draw Fiorentina level.

A Josip Ilicic penalty straight after the equaliser was enough to secure Gian Piero Gasperini’s side the three points.

It took Atalanta just 12 minutes to take the lead in Florence, as an unmarked Zapata nonchalantly headed in from Ruslan Malinovskyi’s corner.

The two combined again just before the break as Malinovskyi played a gorgeous dinked pass through to Zapata who calmly slotted underneath Bartlomiej Dragowski, who had been heavily tested throughout the half.

Fiorentina hadn’t shown much attacking prowess, but the in-form Vlahovic fired them back into the contest with just over half an hour to go. Martin Caceres headed a cross back to the penalty spot where the Serbian was waiting to smash the ball into the bottom corner and make it 2-1.

Just eight minutes later, Vlahovic doubled his and La Viola’s tally. A ball over the top found Christian Kouame who beautifully lifted the ball over Berat Djimsiti and played in Vlahovic who slotted past Pierluigi Gollini.

Immediately after the equaliser, Atalanta won a penalty because of Luis Martinez Quarta’s handball. Ilicic dispatched the spot kick past Dragowski.

Atalanta looked more likely to add a fourth than concede an equaliser. They move back into fourth above Napoli who also won earlier in the day. La Dea sit one point behind Juventus.

Fiorentina will still be looking nervously over their shoulders as they sit in 16th. They have an eight-point lead over 18th placed Cagliari, who lost at Inter on Sunday.