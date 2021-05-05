Mourinho raises Roma’s share prices

Roma’s appointment of Jose Mourinho has seen the club’s share prices soar.

The Giallorossi confirmed on Tuesday that the former Inter boss would be replacing Paulo Fonseca at the end of the 2020/21 season in an announcement that came as a surprise.

Immediately after the news broke, Roma’s share prices on the Milan Stock Exchange. By Tuesday evening, they had risen by 21 percent since 15:00 CEST.

MOURINHO IS BACK! Will he finally deliver silverware for the Giallorossi? — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 4, 2021

Mourinho’s appointment at Roma suggests that the Friedkin family are willing to invest in the club in order to bring success to the Italian capital. The Portuguese will be paid €7 million per season by the club, though for his first year in the job he will still earn €16m he had been earning at Tottenham, with the Premier League side paying the remaining €9m.

Roma had confirmed on Tuesday morning that Fonseca would not be continuing next season, before announcing Mourinho as their new coach just hours later.