Mourinho raises Roma’s share prices

Mourinho raises Roma’s share prices
Conor Clancy Date: 5th May 2021 at 2:07pm
Written by:

Roma’s appointment of Jose Mourinho has seen the club’s share prices soar.

The Giallorossi confirmed on Tuesday that the former Inter boss would be replacing at the end of the 2020/21 season in an announcement that came surprise.

Immediately after the broke, Roma’s share prices on the Milan Stock Exchange. By Tuesday evening, they had risen by 21 percent since 15:00 CEST.

Mourinho’s appointment at Roma suggests that the Friedkin family are willing to invest in the club in order to bring success to the Italian capital. The Portuguese will be paid €7 million per season by the club, though for his first year in the job he will still earn €16m he had been earning at Tottenham, with the Premier League side paying the remaining €9m.

Roma had confirmed on Tuesday morning that would not be continuing next season, before announcing Mourinho as their new coach just hours later.

 

Related articles