Correa to remain at Lazio, PSG bids inadequate

Argentina international Joaquin Correa is expected to remain at Lazio for the 2021/22 season due to Paris Saint-Germain not being able to provide a sufficient bid yet.

The 27-year-old reportedly wanted to leave at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but I Biancocelesti have replaced Simone Inzaghi with Maurizio Sarri as coach and that could also change the forward’s situation.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare had set the price at around €35-40 million for Correa but Paris Saint-Germain, as well as some English Premier League clubs, were not preparing any bids close to that figure.

Sarri would ideally like the club to hold onto the Argentine and he believes that the left-winger would fit into his 4-3-3 formation. The former Napoli and Juventus tactician will also talk to the player about remaining with Le Aquile.

Correa has been with Lazio since 2018 and he played for Argentina in their latest 2021 Copa America triumph.