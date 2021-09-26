Serie A LIVE – Lazio v Roma: Score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, as city rivals Lazio and Roma clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A for the first Derby della Capitale of the season.

The Giallorossi come into the match in better form having won all but one of their eight matches under Jose Mourinho in all competitions.

Lazio are still adjusting to coach Maurizio Sarri’s methods and go into the game four points adrift of their bitter rivals.

Serie A LIVE – Lazio v Roma – Latest updates

Second half begins

No changes to either side and Roma kick us off for the second half. Will it live up to thrilling opening 45 minutes?

Half-time – Lazio 2-1 Roma

Lazio were in dreamland in the first half of the opening period, with two goals and looking threatening with every counter. Roma grew into it though and were worth their goal late on, just moments after Immobile should have put the game beyond doubt.

Minute 41 – GOAL ROMA

Game on! A Mkhitaryan shot is deflected behind and Roma finally get a corner right, as Veretout’s delivery is flicked in from the head of Ibanez. The Giallorossi have recovered well and deserve that, as they halve the deficit just before the interval. Lazio 2-1 Roma.

Minute 37 – Huge miss

That should be game over, as Lazio rob possession and Anderson plays Immobile through. The striker gets clear in the box but fires into the side netting from close range. At the other end, Abraham backheels to release El Shaarawy but his tame effort is easily stopped.

Minute 33 – Roma growing into it

It has taken almost a quarter of the match but Roma are starting to see some chances, with Vina sending a dangerous low cross in and almost forcing an own goal. They are being let down by a series of woeful set-pieces however.

3 – #Pedro is the third player able to score in the Roma’s derby in Serie A with both clubs, after Arne Selmonsson and Aleksandar Kolarov. Capital.#LazioRoma #SerieA pic.twitter.com/kqdu98iawH — OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) September 26, 2021

Minute 27 – Woodwork!

It has been all Lazio so far but Roma are slowly creeping back in, as Abraham holds the ball up well and rolls it for Veretout to strike. Reina tips it over the bar and from the resulting corner, Zaniolo heads against the post.

Minute 19 – GOAL LAZIO

It had to be that man, Pedro nets against his former club! Roma get the ball forward and Zaniolo has claims for a penalty turned down after being bundled down, but a quick Immobile to break clear and tee up Pedro for a cool finish. Lazio 2-0 Roma.

Minute 16 – Roma chances

Roma are looking to hit back immediately and Karsdorp can’t control a Mkhitaryan cross in the box, whilst Cristante drags a header wide from a corner.

Minute 10 – GOAL LAZIO

Lazio take the lead! Anderson floats a wonderful cross into the box and the unmarked Milinkovic-Savic races into the box to meet the ball with a brave header to put the Aquile in the lead. The goalscorer is caught by Rui Patricio’s arm though and needs medical attention. Lazio 1-0 Roma.

Minute 5 – Tense start

Both sides are looking to get hold of the ball and ease their way into the match, with Roma seeing the greater share of the possession and winning some early freekicks. There is a tense atmosphere at the Olimpico.

Kick off!

Lazio get us underway in the first Derby della Capitale of the season!

Warm ups are completed and the teams have emerged from the tunnel, with kick-off fast approaching.

The two clubs shared the bragging rights last season, with Lazio winning 3-0 in January before Roma secured a 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture in May. Will there be a winner today?

It’s a warm Sunday afternoon in the Italian capital and the entire city has it’s eyes on this one; the Derby della Capitale. The Stadio Olimpico is already starting to fill as fans prepare for this huge clash.

Serie A LIVE – Lazio v Roma – Official Line-ups

Matias Vina returns from an injury sustained on international duty with Uruguay to take his place in defence for Roma, whilst Stephan El Shaarawy replaces suspended captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. Meanwhile, Lazio forward Pedro faces his former club after his controversial summer switch.

Lazio: Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Roma: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

??? Here’s our derby day XI ? Matias Vina returns to action, Stephan El Shaarawy is the man to replace the suspended Lorenzo Pellegrini. ? DAJE! ?

#ASRoma #LazioRoma pic.twitter.com/Apa8XUajVq — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 26, 2021

Where can I watch Lazio v Roma in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Lazio v Roma fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Lazio v Roma clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Lazio v Roma match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.