Pessina: Gasperini wants me in the box more in new role

Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina’s match-winning goal enabled La Dea to see off Young Boys in Wednesday night’s Champions League Group F game, leading the midfielder to open up about his new role within the team.

The 24-year-old midfielder had a fantastic summer as part of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad, and has taken his great form into the new season by scoring his first goal in Europe’s top club competition.

The midfielder-come-forward spoke to Sky Sport Italia shortly after the game and wasted no time in talking about his new, more advanced position.

“The coach [Gian Piero Gasperini] wants me closer to the goal,” Pessina said. “I’m getting used to this new role that he has asked me to play in, and I’m trying to improve.

“You need to be sharp in the box to grab an extra half a yard of space in order to score. This win was massive, even though it was only the second group game.

“We need to play them [Young Boys] away from home and pick up more points, then we can see how we get on against Manchester United.”

The game on Wednesday was Atalanta’s first-ever Champions League game in Bergamo played in front of fans, in what is now their third consecutive season in the competition.

“This evening, the crowd were amazing,” Pessina said. “And that’s how it usually is for the first home game in the Champions League with our brilliant fans. Scoring in front of the curva is something I’ll remember forever.”