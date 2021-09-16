Sconcerti: Inter some way off the best, AC Milan further still

Journalist Mario Sconcerti has given his honest opinion on both Milan clubs following their Champions League defeats and has stated that both Inter and AC Milan are some way off the best teams in Europe.

Inter lost at home to a late Rodrygo Goes goal as Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side left Italy with all three points, while Stefano Pioli’s Milan came away from Anfield having suffered a 3-2 loss.

“Inter are some way off winning the Champions League,” Sconcerti said in his post-match analysis for Il Corriere della Sera.

The experienced journalist did, however, go on to state that the Nerazzurri may be closing the gap on the best teams in the competition.

“Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are a better fit in Europe and are improving. Real were second best for large parts of the game… if Real are a good team then so are Inter. However, the game shows a harsh truth and it’s that Inter are a long way off winning the competition”.

As for Pioli’s Milan, Sconcerti didn’t have so many kind words to say about their performance, despite scoring two goals away from home in Liverpool.

“Milan are even further way from winning it [the Champions League],” he said. “Milan suffered from the off and even being 2-1 you seemed like a joke on the balance of play.

“Milan were left clueless by their more modern opponent. They came close on the scoreboard but nowhere near Liverpool’s tempo.”