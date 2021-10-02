Alexis bemoans lack of Inter playing time on Instagram

Not everybody at Inter was celebrating their comeback win away to Sassuolo on Saturday night, with Alexis Sanchez leaving the Mapei Stadium frustrated despite seeing his side overturn a one-goal deficit to win 2-1 against the Neroverdi.

Player of the Match Edin Dzeko came off the bench to score immediately and change the game in the Nerazzurri’s favour after Joaquin Correa had been largely anonymous in his hour on the pitch.

Alexis, meanwhile, spent his night watching on from the bench for the entirety of the 90 minutes, and he was far from happy to do so.

After the game, the Chilean took to Instagram to post a photo of a Lamborghini surrounded by mud.

“You can be worth a lot,” the caption on the photo posted to his story read. “But if you’re not in the right place then you can’t shine.”

Alexis has accumulated just 70 minutes on the pitch under Simone Inzaghi this season across four appearances between Serie A and the Champions League, assisting once.