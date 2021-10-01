How to watch Sassuolo v Inter in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Conor Clancy Date: 1st October 2021 at 4:47pm
are again looking to bounce back from European disappointment as they travel to face Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A this Saturday evening.

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri only managed to draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, having lost their first Champions League game at home to Real Madrid, leaving the Italian champions in a tricky situation already.

When does Sassuolo v start?

The start time of Sassuolo v is 20:45 CEST (local time), with it being Serie A’s late Saturday kick off.

  • BST: 19:45
  • Eastern Time: 14:45
  • Pacific Time: 11:45

Sassuolo have given troubles in their recent meetings, although the Nerazzurri appeared to overcome the form that had seen them fail to win seven of eight meetings once Antonio Conte arrived in Milan.

Where can I watch Sassuolo v in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sassuolo v in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sassuolo v  fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sassuolo v in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sassuolo v game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sassuolo v in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Sassuolo v Inter clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.

 

