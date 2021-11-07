AC Milan and Inter share Derby della Madonnina spoils

Conor Clancy Date: 7th November 2021 at 10:44pm
Nothing could separate AC and Inter in an entertaining at the Stadio on Sunday evening, with a 1-1 draw leaving the top of the Serie A table.

Hakan Calhanoglu was true to his word as he opened the scoring for Inter, converting a penalty that he himself had won before going on to celebrate against his former side in front of the Curva Sud, as he had said he would in September.

turned into his own goal to level things up shortly after and then Fode Ballo-Toure clumsily conceded a second penalty to the Nerazzurri, only for Lautaro Martinez to see his strike saved by .

The champions perhaps edged the majority of the second half, but the had a huge chance to win it late on when Alexis Saelemaekers’ shot came back off the foot of the post and Franck Kessie turned the rebound wide.

Following Napoli’s draw at home to Hellas Verona earlier in the day, stay joint top of the table with the Partenopei.

 

