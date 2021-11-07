AC Milan and Inter share Derby della Madonnina spoils

Nothing could separate AC Milan and Inter in an entertaining Derby della Madonnina at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening, with a 1-1 draw leaving the Rossoneri top of the Serie A table.

Hakan Calhanoglu was true to his word as he opened the scoring for Inter, converting a penalty that he himself had won before going on to celebrate against his former side in front of the Curva Sud, as he had said he would in September.

Stefan de Vrij turned into his own goal to level things up shortly after and then Fode Ballo-Toure clumsily conceded a second penalty to the Nerazzurri, only for Lautaro Martinez to see his strike saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The champions perhaps edged the majority of the second half, but the Rossoneri had a huge chance to win it late on when Alexis Saelemaekers’ shot came back off the foot of the post and Franck Kessie turned the rebound wide.

Following Napoli’s draw at home to Hellas Verona earlier in the day, Milan stay joint top of the table with the Partenopei.