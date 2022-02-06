Atalanta player ratings vs Cagliari: Musso exposed again

Atalanta suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari in the lunchtime Serie A game and it was a performance to forget for their goalkeeper Juan Musso.

The Argentinian international had an embarrassing lead-up to the match after erroneously posting a nude photo of himself on Instagram and things got worse on the football pitch.

After being inactive for most of the first half, he conceded a goal early in the second half to Gaston Pereiro, and then he fouled the Cagliari outside of the penalty area. He received a straight red card after being the last man in defence.

ATALANTA PLAYER RATINGS VS CAGLIARI

Musso 4; Zappacosta 5, Palomino 6.5, Djimsiti 5.5, Pezzella 5 (HT Maehle 5.5); Koopmeiners 5.5, Freuler 6; Malinovskyi 5, Pessina 5.5 (58′ Boga 5), Pasalic 5 (55′ Rossi 5); Muriel 4.5 (58′ Zapata 6.5 (72′ Mihaila 5))

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – JOSE LUIS PALOMINO

There were a lot of players that underperformed for Atalanta against Cagliari but Palomino was one of the better performers. He was decent defensively but he was better with his ball distribution from defence and scored from an acrobatic header to keep his team in the game for a short time.