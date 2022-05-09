Juventus make Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic main target for the midfield

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as the leading candidate to bolster the Juventus midfield in the summer.

The Bianconeri have secured Champions League participation for the 2022/23 campaign, and the Serbian international has been having another stellar season with the Biancocelesti, scoring 10 goals and supplying 11 assists in 35 Serie A matches.

Tuttosport reports that Juventus sports coordinator Federico Cherubini has made Milinkovic-Savic the club’s priority in midfield, although they might find Lazio president Claudio Lotito’s evaluation of the Serb a bit excessive.

This has prompted Cherubini to make a list of alternatives in case La Vecchia Signora cannot lure Milinkovic-Savic to Turin.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is another option but they face competition from Roma and AC Milan, Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain remains a player of interest, and so does Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Sassuolo starlet Davide Frattesi is also under consideration but Inter are also eager to sign the 22-year-old.

Juventus are also hoping to sell midfielders Arthur and Adrien Rabiot to generate funds for the potential acquisition of Milinkovic-Savic as well as other midfielders.

