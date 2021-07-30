Juventus looking forward to ‘new chapter’ under Montemurro

Juventus Women are back in pre-season and looking forward to another attempted title defence, this time under the guidance of former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.

Montemurro arrived at the end of the 2020/21 campaign to replace the departed Rita Guarino, who has since made the move to join Inter as they look to improve their women’s team and become a force in Serie A Femminile.

“There’s no better feeling than coming back home,” Cristiana Girelli said as she got to work with her Bianconere teammates at Vinovo, as reported by Calcio Femminile Italiano. “We have a new season to prepare for, and a new chapter to write with the same passion as before.”

Joining Girelli in sharing excitement for the season to come was club captain Sara Gama, who is as hungry as ever for silverware and demanding improvements despite Juventus having won every single Serie A Femminile game they played last season.

“It’s a new season full of events and we have a lot to learn and to put into practice so that we can improve,” Gama said.

“Our journey has just begun.”